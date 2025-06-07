Share

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, has hailed the strength and intensity of the Russian national team following Nigeria’s hard-fought 1-1 draw in an international friendly at the Luzhniki Stadium on Friday night.

The match, which drew strong attention from fans and analysts alike, saw both teams deliver a spirited performance.

Okoye, who plays his club football for Udinese in Italy, was a standout performer, making several crucial saves to keep the Super Eagles in the game.

“The Russian team showed a very high level,” Okoye told Russian broadcaster Match TV after the game. “We had to give it our all to play on equal terms with them. I think it was a great match for the fans.”

The 24-year-old goalkeeper admitted that the Super Eagles had to dig deep to avoid defeat, crediting Russia for their tactical discipline and physicality. Despite the pressure, Nigeria managed to hold firm, thanks in large part to Okoye’s commanding presence between the posts.

Okoye Impressed by Stadium Atmosphere and Match Conditions

Maduka Okoye also shared his impressions of the Luzhniki Stadium, describing the experience as memorable and positive. He praised the match environment and also made a subtle observation about the match ball.

“The balls were a little easier than usual,” Okoye noted. “But overall, everything was fine. I really liked the atmosphere at the stadium.”

The draw against Russia serves as a valuable test for Nigeria as the Super Eagles prepare for upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers and the AFCON 2025 tournament.

