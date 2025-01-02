S’Eagles Goalkeeper, Nwabali Loses Mother

Share

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali amid the New Year celebration revealed that he lost his mother to the cold hand of death.

New Telegraph reports that Nwabali’s mother’s death is coming barely a month after he announced the death of his father.

Announcing the sad news on his verified X handle on Wednesday, the Super Eagles goalkeeper wrote, “Rip mom, the worst year of my life already “.

The goalkeeper, did not, however, give details of how the mother died.

New Telegraph recalls that Nwabali lost his father on November 15 2024 few hours before the Super Eagles match against Rwanda in a 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification game in mid-November.

The 28-year-old was thereafter excused from the match.

Nwafather Godspower Onyekam Abali, Chief Onyeogazrim 1 of Okwuzi, was 67 when he died.

