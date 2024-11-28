New Telegraph

S’Eagles Drop Eight Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped eight places in the latest men’s ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association (FIFA).

FIFA released the latest men’s ranking on its official website on Thursday, November 28.

The three-time African champions, who were previously ranked 36th, now occupy 44th position.

The Super Eagles also dropped from fourth to fifth position in Africa.

The West Africans drew one and lost one of their two outings in the month of November.

Morocco maintained the top position in Africa, with Senegal, Algeria and Egypt in second, third and fourth positions, respectively.

