S’Eagles Defender, Omeruo Rules Out Retiring From Int’l Football

Kenneth Omeruo, the centre-back for the Super Eagles, has ruled out the option of retiring from international football after the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) concluded on Sunday, February 7.

The 30-year-old played a minor part for the Super Eagles during the AFCON, as head coach, Jose Peseiro chose to start Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi, and Calvin Bassey in a back three.

Omeruo was able to participate in five AFCON matches.

The ex-Champions player only got one start, and that was against Guinea-Bissau.

Omeruo and Ahmed Musa are the two players on the current Super Eagles team with the longest tenures.

Together with the Super Eagles, the two won the 2013 AFCON.

When asked about his future plans, Omeruo clarified that he would be available if needed and that he is not planning to end his international career anytime soon.

“My focus now is going back, continue playing regularly for my club and be available if called upon,” Omeruo told Nigerian reporters shortly after the Super Eagles’ arrival in Abuja.