S’Eagles Defeat Rwanda 1-0 In Crucial World Cup Qualifier

The Super Eagles of Nigeria on Saturday secured a narrow but crucial 1-0 victory over Rwanda in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying match at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.

Nigeria’s breakthrough came in the 51st minute when substitute Tolu Arokodare found the back of the net, handing the three-time African champions a vital win in Group C of the African qualifiers.

The result keeps Nigeria’s hopes of reaching the 2026 World Cup alive, especially after group leaders South Africa widened the gap at the top with a dominant 3-0 victory over Lesotho on Friday, moving to 16 points.

With the win, Nigeria now sit on 10 points from seven matches, climbing above Rwanda, who remain in fourth place with eight points.

The group also includes Benin Republic and Lesotho, who are still in contention.

The Super Eagles must now turn their attention to a potentially decisive clash against South Africa at the Free State Stadium on Tuesday.

Victory in Bloemfontein will be critical in boosting Nigeria’s chances of sealing qualification before their final fixtures against Lesotho and Benin Republic in October.

The slim but important win in Uyo also eased mounting pressure on the Super Eagles, who had faced criticism for inconsistent performances earlier in the qualifiers.