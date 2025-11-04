Trouble for Nigeria as several key Super Eagles players face a race against time to be fit for the decisive World Cup playoff with Gabon.

The team head coach, Eric Chelle is currently facing a major selection crisis as a wave of injuries, fitness doubts, and suspension threatened to disrupt the Super Eagles’ plans to be qualified for the 2026 World Cup just days before their crucial playoff against Gabon.

With the squad set to convene, absences across key attacking and defensive positions mean Chelle must immediately consider tactical adjustments and replacements to counter a Gabon side pushing for their first-ever World Cup ticket.

Chelle Faces Selection Issues Ahead Of S’Eagles Vs Gabon Clash

In attack, Nice forward Terem Moffi has been ruled out after picking up a calf injury in training, and Panathinaikos striker Cyriel Dessers is also expected to miss the tie due to an ankle injury.

Dessers has already missed his club’s last six games, further limiting Nigeria’s options in the final third.

Defensively, the problems are acute. Semi Ajayi is ruled out due to accumulated yellow cards, and defender Igoh Ogbu has been ruled out with a hamstring injury, meaning Chelle loses two reliable centre-back options.

Compounding the issue, Ola Aina remains a major doubt as he continues recovery from a hamstring injury.

Nottingham Forest’s medical update suggests he may not be match-ready until late December, which is another blow as Aina has been one of the country’s most consistent performers over the past 18 months.