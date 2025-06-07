S’Eagles Coach Highlights Key Area For Improvement After 1-1 Draw With Russia

Share

Following Nigeria’s 1-1 draw with Russia in an international friendly on Friday, Super Eagles head coach, Eric Chelle, has identified the need for his team to improve their ability to play under pressure.

The match, held at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, saw the hosts take an early lead in the 27th minute when Nigeria’s centre-back, Semi Ajayi, mistakenly put the ball into his own net.

However, substitute Tolu Arokodare salvaged a draw for the Super Eagles with a 71st-minute equaliser.

In his post-match interview, Chelle acknowledged the team’s persistent struggle when facing high-intensity pressing from opponents, an issue he said has been evident in recent matches against Ghana, Jamaica, and now Russia.

“We will make changes. We will work on playing under pressure because this problem has already arisen in the last three matches,” Chelle told reporters.

The Super Eagles’ coach noted that the Russian team’s aggressive pressing, particularly in the second half, disrupted the Super Eagles’ rhythm and limited their ball possession.

“We need to learn to cope with the opponent’s pressing. This was especially noticeable in the second half when we were practically left without the ball. Credit to the Russian footballers,” Chelle added.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers approaching, Chelle emphasised that tactical adjustments and mental resilience under pressure will be crucial in refining the team’s overall performance.

