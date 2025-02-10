Share

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Eric Chelle, is set to return to the country before the end of the month to scout players in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Chelle, who was appointed Super Eagles head coach in January, is currently on a tour of Europe to meet the team’s top stars.

The Malian along with his first Assistant, Hedi Taboubi last week visited England-based duo, Alex Iwobi and Wilfred Ndidi.

The duo also met Nantes winger, Moses Simon in France.

Chelle will continue the tour this week and will watch a number of NPFL matches upon his return to Nigeria.

The Super Eagles will be up against the Amavubi of Rwanda in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday five encounter in Kigali on Friday, March 21.

Nigeria will face the Warriors of Zimbabwe four days later at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo

