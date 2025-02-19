S’Eagles Coach, Chelle Gets New House In Abuja

Share

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Wednesday, secured a housefor Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Chelle in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

New Telegraph gathered that the house rented by the NFF is located in a highbrow estate in Asokoro, Abuja.

Chelle had earlier revealed that he wishes to live and work in Nigeria, which was not the case with the Super Eagles previous foreign coaches, Gernot Rohr and Jose Peseiro.

The coach is currently back in the country to meet with his employers the NFF as well as various critical stakeholders as Nigeria step up preparations for next month’s must-win 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The Super Eagles are second from bottom of their qualifying group with a mere three points from four rounds of matches.

