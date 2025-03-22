S’Eagles Coach Calls For Focus Ahead Of Zimbabwe Clash

Share

Super Eagles of Nigeria head coach, Eric Chelle, has urged his players to remain fully focused and committed ahead of their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Warriors of Zimbabwe on Tuesday, March 25.

Saturday Telegraph had earlier reported that Nigeria boosted their qualification hopes with a 2-0 victory over the Amavubi of Rwanda on Friday, a result that lifted them to fourth place in Group C with six points from five matches.

Following the win, the Super Eagles will now turn their attention to the must-win fixture against Zimbabwe at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking after the victory against Rwanda, Chelle emphasized the importance of maintaining momentum.

“There is a second game on March 25th, so we need to be ready for this game,” the Malian tactician stated.

The match against Zimbabwe will be pivotal as Nigeria continues to push for a spot in the 2026 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

