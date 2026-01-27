Super Eagles captain Wilfred Ndidi has taken to his social media page to mourn the loss of his father, Sunday Ndidi, who died on Tuesday, January 27, after being involved in a road accident.

New Telegraph gathered that the tragic incident occurred in Umunede, Delta State, according to a statement issued by Ndidi’s club side, Besiktas.

Sunday Ndidi, a retired military officer, was rushed to a hospital in Agbor following the crash, where he was later confirmed dead.

The Turkish club expressed deep sorrow over the tragedy and extended condolences to the Nigerian international and his family.

Besiktas described the loss as devastating and offered prayers for the repose of the deceased’s soul, while also assuring Ndidi and his loved ones of their support during the difficult time.

The Super Eagles midfielder recently led Nigeria to a third-place finish at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco, marking a memorable tournament in which he also scored his first international goal for the national team.

Ndidi’s goal, a header against Tunisia during Nigeria’s second group-stage match, carried emotional significance, as he paid tribute to his father and also referenced his admiration for former Super Eagles captain Kanu Nwankwo during the celebration.