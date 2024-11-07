S’Eagles B Team Prepares For CHAN Qualifiers

Share

The Super Eagles B team has commenced their second phase of preparation for the highly anticipated two-legged Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifier against their rivals, Ghana, scheduled for December.

This marks a crucial step in the Super Eagles B team’s journey as they aim to secure a spot in the 2025 CHAN tournament, which will be jointly hosted by Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda.

The initial phase of training ended on Thursday, after which the players were granted time off to return to their respective clubs for the weekend’s fixtures in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL).

Upon resuming on Tuesday, 26 players reported to the training camp.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) is set to announce the detailed schedules and arrangements for this training regime in the coming days, which will be critical for the team’s preparation.

Interim head coach Augustine Eguavoen, having observed the players’ performances during the first phase, has named a 32-man roster for this next phase of training.

Among the latest additions are promising talents such as Kayode Bankole, the goalkeeper from Remo Stars; Suur Kumaga of Lobi Stars; and Ossu Martin. The roster also features experienced winger Bernard Ovoke, as well as Aniekeme Okon and Ubong Friday from Rivers United, along with Dominion Ohaka, a rising star from Under-23 and Water FC.

Additionally, Eguavoen has included a trio from Kano Pillars: Abiam Nelson, Aminu Adams, and Sudais Alibaba, reflecting his strategy to utilize a diverse mix of experience and youthful energy.

All invited players are expected to report to camp promptly for rigorous preparations, which will be overseen by assistant coaches Fidelis Ikechukwu and Daniel Amokachi while Eguavoen fulfills an assignment abroad. This support system aims to optimize player readiness and develop cohesive team dynamics ahead of the critical matches.

The first leg of the qualifier will take place in Ghana between December 20th and 22nd, followed by the second leg in Nigeria the following week.

The aggregate winner from these two encounters will earn direct qualification for the 2025 CHAN tournament, making these matches pivotal in the Super Eagles B’s pursuit of continental glory.

