S’Eagles Arrive Safely In Uyo After Mid-Air Scare, 24-Hour Flight Delay

The Super Eagles have safely arrived in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, after a tense 24-hour delay caused by a mid-air incident that disrupted their travel from South Africa.

The team had departed Polokwane on a ValueJet chartered flight on Saturday evening but was forced to make an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola, after a crack was discovered on the aircraft’s windscreen shortly after takeoff.

The incident reportedly caused anxiety among players and officials as they awaited a replacement aircraft.

Following swift intervention from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the Ministry of Aviation, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ValueJet dispatched another aircraft from Lagos to Luanda to convey the team to Nigeria.

The Super Eagles finally touched down safely at the Victor Attah International Airport, Uyo, at about 8:05 a.m. on Sunday.

Super Eagles Media Officer, Promise Efoghe, confirmed in a video update that all players and officials were safe and in good condition, adding that the mood in camp remained positive despite the travel disruption.

The team is expected to settle into their Uyo base for rest and light recovery training on Sunday before resuming full preparations on Monday ahead of Tuesday’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.