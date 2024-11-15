S’Eagle Goalkeeper, Nwabali Loses Dad

Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper, Stanley Nwabali has taken to his social media page to announce the passing of his father.
Speaking via his Instagram page on Friday, Nwabali mourned his father as he shared a post accompanied by a tearful emoji.
However, he did not reveal the cause of the death but instead shared a heartfelt tribute with the message, “Rest in peace, Dad”.
