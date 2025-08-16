Seafood: Emerging goldmine for Lagos, Nigeria

In a country where oil has long been king, most cherished and regarded, the tides are shifting literally. Most Nigerians realise, seafood now seems to have a strong connection with Nigeria’s future prosperity. GLORY ENUMAH reports on the burgeoning fish markets across the Lagos environment

As traditional sources of revenue face volatility and environmental collapse, Nigerian entrepreneurs are quietly discovering a new gold in an unlikely place- the sea.

From the brackish waters of Makoko to the gritty seafood hubs in Ijora Olopa, the signs are everywhere. The bustling fish markets, the rise of cold-room retail hubs, the inland fish farms supplying hotels in Lekki and Victoria Island, these are no longer isolated ventures but part of a growing ecosystem.

Ayobami Ajose, a social researcher with the Lagos State Urban Regeneration Project said that Makoko was not just a slum but a seafood economy. “Generations of families have lived on fishing. What’s new is that their age-old trade is being revalued, digitized and now commercialised on a scale they never imagined.”

Seafood’s Economic Value in Lagos

According to the National Bureau of Statistics,(NBS) the seafood market is growing very big and growing faster than ever. Nigeria currently imports over $1.2 billion worth of seafood annually. Yet Lagos alone contributes more than 45 per cent of the country’s seafood demand and consumption.

The paradox is obvious: a state surrounded by water, importing fish it could farm, process, and export. There is quite an astonishing figure that is not surprising when viewed in light of the city’s identity as a coastal powerhouse. Lagos, surrounded by the Atlantic Ocean and intersected by creeks and lagoons, has cultivated a deeply rooted seafood culture that cuts across all social classes. From Bukka joints in Agege and Oshodi to premium restaurants in Ikoyi and Victoria Island, seafood dominates menus because of both cultural preference and geographic access.

Small-scale food vendors such as roadside pepper soup sellers, amala joints, canteens at bus parks, and buka kitchens contribute significantly to this consumption. These establishments serve tens of thousands of meals daily across the metropolis, with fish, prawns, snails, and seafood-infused stews forming the core of their protein offerings. Fish is often cheaper than beef or chicken, especially catfish and tilapia, making it a practical protein option for daily meals.

In upscale areas like Lekki and GRA Ikeja, seafood restaurants and hotels have curated specialised menus featuring Calamari, King Prawns, Crabs, grilled Croaker, and seafood platters, meeting both taste and status demand. This demand also fuels deliveries from seafood distributors and cold rooms to these outlets.

Corporate cafeterias, school meal programs, and hospital kitchens also depend heavily on fish as a nutritious, high-protein option.

The coastal location of Lagos makes fresh catch more readily available compared to landlocked states. Fishing communities along Epe, Badagry, Ilaje, and Ikorodu routes supply fresh fish daily to the city, ensuring the supply chain remains fluid and affordable even without relying solely on frozen imports.

This coastal advantage explains why Lagosians consume fish more frequently and diversely boiled, grilled, roasted, smoked, fried, or in soup than most Nigerians.

Ugochi Duru, founder of AquaFresh Farms, an aquaculture company based in Ikorodu, says the tide is changing. “I used to be a banker. Now, I run a commercial fish farm with clients from high-end restaurants in Victoria Island to export brokers in Apapa. My income tripled under three years.”

Seafood is no longer confined to smoky roadside grills. A kilo of neatly packaged croaker fillet sells for ₦7,500 in Lekki Phase 1. Sushi bars in Ikoyi import fresh eel and sea urchins, while frozen catfish is now delivered through apps. Seafood in Lagos has evolved far beyond the traditional roadside grills and pepper soup joints.

Transfomation in high brow areas

The transformation is especially visible in high-income areas like Lekki Phase 1, where presentation and preservation matter just as much as taste.

A kilo of neatly packaged croaker fillet now goes for as much as N7,500, reflecting not just product quality but branding, cold-chain logistics, and consumer class.

These fillets are often vacuum-sealed, deboned, cleaned, and neatly labeled to meet the standards of upper-class buyers and restaurants.

In Ikoyi, luxury Sushi bars and high-end Asian-fusion restaurants are raising the bar by importing exotic seafood like fresh eel, sea urchins, and tuna.

This trend shows how Lagos has plugged into the global seafood luxury market, catering to expatriates and the Nigerian elite.

It also reveals gaps in local production, many of these exotic species are not sourced locally due to ecological or technical limitations.

Local entrepreneurs not left out

Still, local entrepreneurs are not left out. Frozen catfish, Tilapia, Prawns, and Snails are now being sold via mobile apps and WhatsApp-based delivery services.

Apps like NaijaSeafoods and FishStack offer next-day delivery, leveraging cold-chain vans and motorbikes for logistics.

These startups work directly with fishermen or cold-room owners, cutting out middlemen and improving freshness.

Customers can order cleaned, spiced, or live seafood and receive it packed in ice for doorstep delivery.

Middle-class homes, health-conscious young professionals, and party caterers are now driving this demand.

Even informal vendors in Surulere or Ajah now offer “pre-order and pay online” options for seafood.

This shift reflects changing consumption behaviour that people want convenience, hygiene, and reliability in what they eat.

Technology plays its part

The delivery boom was also accelerated by the COVID-19 lockdowns, when doorstep seafood sales skyrocketed.

It also shows how technology is reshaping an industry once limited to face-to-face trading and wet markets.

Cold-room owners in places like Ijora Olopa and FESTAC now collaborate with tech developers to digitise inventory.

Prices like N7,500 for Croaker fillet may sound elite, but they reflect a new premium class of buyers in Lagos.

At the same time, bulk buyers from bukkas and caterers still rely on frozen catfish and tilapia, which remains more affordable.

Ultimately, seafood is no longer just about what’s on the plateit’s but about how it gets there, and who it’s meant for.

According to Lagos State’s Ministry of Agriculture, the city consumes over 400,000 metric tons of seafood annually, a staggering figure that speaks to both population size and culinary preference.

This volume includes fish, shrimps, crabs, periwinkle, snail, lobster, and other aquatic proteins consumed in homes, restaurants, and informal food markets.

Lagos, with an estimated population of over 25 million, is one of the fastest-growing megacities in the world, which directly fuels high demand for protein-rich diets.

Seafood has become a staple across income levels from local bukkas in Mushin and Ajegunle to upscale restaurants in Lekki and Ikoyi.

According to data from the National Bureau of Statistics, seafood accounts for nearly 60 per cent of animal protein intake in Lagos households.

Street foods like pepper soup, grilled catfish, snail kebabs, and seafood okra dominate local diets and drive daily consumption.

On average, a medium-sized bukka may use up to 150 kg of seafood per week, while high-end restaurants consume several tons monthly.

Hotels, event centres, and party catering in Lagos also demand huge seafood quantities, especially for events serving jollof rice with fish, seafood platters, and peppered snails.

Informal seafood markets like Oyingbo, Bariga, and Ajah contribute significantly to these numbers, selling thousands of kilograms daily.

Seasonal consumption spikes occur during festive periods like Christmas and Eid, pushing demand even higher.

Cold rooms and frozen food distributors also play a major role in maintaining year-round availability of seafood.

Due to this volume, the sector has become a priority for Lagos State’s agricultural development plan.

Import dependence is still high, but efforts are ongoing to boost local aquaculture and reduce reliance on foreign fish.

With over N400 billion estimated to circulate annually in Lagos’ seafood economy, the figure reflects both opportunity and vulnerability.

Food inflation, climate change, and import restrictions continue to threaten steady supply, driving innovation in processing and storage.

Platforms like Seawest.ng and NaijaSeafoods now help streamline seafood distribution in real time using digital tools. Cold chain investments are critical, as spoilage used to account for up to 30 per cent of seafood losses before storage tech improved. Lagos State targets increasing inland fish production through its Agripreneurprogramme to match this growing consumption.With this much seafood consumed, Lagos presents one of the most viable blue economy models in sub-Saharan Africa.

The 400,000-metric-ton mark is not just a statistic. It’s a reflection of culture, commerce, and survival in Nigeria’s busiest city.

Understanding and managing this demand effectively is key to economic resilience, health security, and sustainable development in Lagos.

Cold Room Capitalists: The fozen backbone of Seafood Boom

According to Mr. Bona, one of the biggest shrimps’ suppliers, often unseen but deeply essential, cold rooms are the hidden lifelines of Lagos seafood economy. They serve as the crucial bridge between fishermen, wholesalers, retailers, and restaurants preserving freshness and enabling scale. Without cold storage, most seafood would perish within hours, especially in a tropical climate. In Ijora Olopa, cold rooms have evolved from scattered freezers to full scale refrigerated hubs powering daily seafood commerce.

During a visit to Ijora Olopa, our correspondent met with four cold room dealers, whose operations define the booming seafood preservation industry in Lagos. Beneath the steady hum of generators and the sharp tang of saltwater in the air, these entrepreneurs shared how their businesses run and who their customers are. The air was thick with activity ice being chipped, crates rolled in, clients bargaining in a mix of Yoruba, English, and hurried numbers.

Mrs. Bimpe Adebayo, who runs a mid-sized cold room in Block D, said her facility handles about 20 tons of seafood per cycle. “I started with just two freezers in 2018. Now, I supply frozen Croaker and Crab to five shops between Surulere and Lekki,” she said, wiping her hands on a nylon apron as she oversaw a new delivery.

Alhaji Tunde Salako, operating out of a larger twin-chamber facility near the main footbridge, boasts a storage capacity of up to 30 tons monthly. “You see this section? Just prawns and Calamari,” he said, pointing inside. “December alone, we sold out over 500kg of Croaker in one week.”

Kehinde Afolayan, another dealer further down the row, shared how he transitioned into the business: “We source from local boats but also bring in premium stock from Bayelsa and Ghana,” he explained.

“I started in 2015 with one freezer. Now, I supply five Chinese restaurants and two hotels every week.”

For Madam Yetunde Obisesan, the flow of customers is relentless. “It’s a daily market,” she said. “Fish doesn’t wait. Every day, we sell to supermarket reps, bulk buyers from Ikoyi, and even expatriate chefs. Some come with coolers and cash. Others call ahead and do transfers.”

The rapid turnover of high-demand products reflect in products blike: Shrimp – N9,000 per kg, Tiger Prawns – N15,000 per kg, Calamari – N9,500 per kg,Crab – N5,000 per kg, Croaker – N5,000 to N7,000 per kg.

Alhaji Tunde, while overseeing a fresh ice delivery, chuckled as he recalled a big sale: “One Chinese buyer once cleared out N5 million worth of prawns in one visit.” What struck me most was the diversity of their clientele. Shoprite seafood counters, hotel chains, roadside grill chefs, and international buyers. These cold rooms, tucked away in the bustling arteries of Ijora Olopa, feed both local kitchens and foreign markets.

“I’ve tripled my revenue in the past two years,” said Kehinde. “The more people eat healthy or bougie, the more they come for fish.”

With women like Bimpe and Yetunde reinvesting in logistics and digital platforms, and men like Tunde expanding toward exports, the cold rooms of Ijora have transformed into vital economic hubs.

Here , inside the hum of freezing chambers and fish-laden trays, lies a blueprint for wealth in a city hungry for sustainable enterprise.

With cold rooms expanding into Ajah, Mushin, and Yaba, seafood logistics has become a core aspect of Lagos’ food chain. For clients looking to store seafood temporarily, most cold room operators charge between N1,500 and N2,500 per crate, depending on the duration and product type. Storage terms typically range from 12 hours to two weeks, accommodating both short-term markets need and bulk preservation. The facilities are carefully sectioned by seafood category- finfish, Baracuda, shellfish to preserve hygiene and prevent cross-contamination. This system supports traders, chefs, and distributors in managing freshness without owning infrastructure. Deliveries now happen via refrigerated vans and on-demand platforms, especially for high-end buyers.

The Real Buyers: Nigerians or foreigners?

In Lagos, the local appetite is insatiable. From roadside pepper soup joints to high-end buffets, seafood remains a staple. With over 25 million residents, most of them middle to low income, the demand for affordable, healthy protein is massive.

But for value-added products and premium stock like tiger prawns, smoked eels, and wild-caught shrimp, the real goldmine lies abroad.

“We export to Spain, Qatar, and Malaysia,” says Mrs. Bola Okonkwo, director of BlueWave Exporters, operating out of the Tin Can Port corridor.

“One container of frozen shrimp fetches up to N170 million. But Nigerian companies are still few. Most licenses are controlled by foreign companies.”

Indeed, the domination of the value chain by foreign players is one of the biggest threats to Nigerian entrepreneurs. Coastal communities around Makoko and Ijora Olopa, long known for their artisanal fishing heritage, are struggling to hold ground against large trawlers and illegal foreign fishing vessels.

In 2023 alone, the Nigerian Navy reported over 100 incidents of unlicensed foreign vessels operating in Lagos waters.

“When you ask who the real buyers are, also ask who controls the routes,” says Comrade Usman Gana, Secretary of the Nigerian Fishermen Association. “We, the locals, fish. But foreigners fly it out.”

Opportunities seafood brings to the 21st-century entrepreneurs

From the slums to the skyline, Lagos is witnessing a seafood revolution. For every fisherman in Ijora, there’s a digital platform developer in Yaba building apps to link him with buyers. From cold-room businesses popping up in Surulere to seafood subscription boxes launched in Ajah, the sector is attracting a new kind of Lagos hustler.

At Ijora Olopa, once viewed as a chaotic trading outpost beneath the bridge, transformation is unfolding. Solar-powered cold rooms, eco-friendly drying racks, and women-led cooperatives now define the market’s atmosphere.

“I’ve sold fish here for 22 years,” says 49-year-old Mama Risikat, whose daughter now manages their Instagram-based seafood delivery.

“Before, I counted profits in coins. Now, I get bank transfers from VI and Lekki people daily.”

Tech startups like Seawest.ng, FishStack, and NaijaSeafoods are redefining how fish is sourced, tracked, and sold.

“We map when fishermen are likely to make a catch based on tidal and weather patterns,” says Chuka Eke, a 27-year-old marine biologist-turned-tech founder. “Then we connect them to restaurants or processors before the fish is even docked.”

Women who make up more than 60% of Lagos’ post-harvest seafood handlers are not being left behind. From fish smoking with eco-kilns in Makoko to frozen tilapia packaging lines in Mushin, women are becoming micro-investors and cooperative leaders.

Seafood just food or about eating right and healthy

A crucial point often overlooked in the commercial boom is seafood’s health impact, especially in a city plagued by poor diets and rising lifestyle diseases. Lagosians, increasingly health-conscious, are turning to seafood for its high protein, low cholesterol benefits.

“Seafood, especially, oily fish like mackerel and sardines, contains omega-3 fatty acids that help reduce the risk of heart disease,” explains Dr. Seyi Aluko, a clinical nutritionist at Lagoon Hospital, Victoria Island.

“It is also excellent for brain development, particularly in children. Unfortunately, affordability and poor access have limited consumption in lower-income areas.”

Dr. Aluko stresses the importance of regulating preservation methods. “Improper freezing and over-smoking can reduce nutritional value. Government must train vendors, especially those in informal settlements like Makoko and Ajegunle, to handle seafood properly.”

Is seafood Nigeria’s next oil or is this just another fad

While not pumped from underground reservoirs, seafood may well become the sustainable ‘gold’ Nigeria needs. In Lagos, where land is scarce and inflation bites, aquaculture and seafood processing present scalable, high-yield options.

The Lagos State government appears to agree. Through its AgripreneurshipProgramme, it has funded over 700 youth-led fish farms since 2022. With export grants, cold-chain support, and licensing reforms in progress, seafood could become a major job creator for the megacity.

Back in Makoko, 33-year-old fisherman Monday Effiong rows his canoe with pride. “My grandfather fished with bare hands. Me, I sell fish online. One client in VI just ordered 12 pieces of croaker. She paid before I even got to shore.”

The sea is the same. The tools have changed.

Nigerian’s vast waters remains constant, the way people interact with it has evolved. Traditional fishing methods have given way to digital apps, cold chain logistics and export systems. It captures the shift from ancestral subsistence fishing to modern entrepreneurship and innovation in the seafood economy.

The question remains: Will Lagos and Nigeria finally claim ownership of its waters and turn this oceanic gift into generational wealth?

If it does, seafood may no longer just be what we eat, but the future we build.

Blue Economy as buzzword

The Blue Economy is no longer just policy jargon; it’s emerging as one of Lagos’ most transformative ideas. Defined as the sustainable use of ocean resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, and jobs while preserving ocean health, it is rapidly becoming a lifeline for Nigeria’s urban and peri-urban populations.

Lagos, Nigeria’s economic nerve centers its right on the edge of this oceanic opportunity.