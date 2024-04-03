Seafarers Seek Certification In Ghana Over Nigeria’s Limitation

Seafarers are moving to Ghana to seek certification that will allow them work onboard international vessels as Near Coastal Voyage (NCV) issued by Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) is hindering them from working anywhere in the world. The Co-founder of Maritime Officers Forum Nigeria (MOFN), Emmanuel Jeremiah, stressed the need by the agency to scrap NCV from the Officer of the Watch (OOW) licence.

According to him, government should follow the standards globally, noting that OOW shouldn’t have a limitation. He alleged that following the influx of Nigerian seafarers into Ghana for training and unlimited OOW, Ghana had started giving Nigerian seafarers NCV with an excuse that the vessels didn’t sail from one continent to another. Also, he explained that Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) had MoUs with over 30 shipping nations, adding that this gives Ghanaian seafarers an advantage.

Jeremiah added: “We have started telling our members to stop going to Ghana for training. It costs a minimum of about N15 million, which is about $10,000 to get an OOW certificate in Ghana. This OOW used to be unlimited, but we have told our members not to spend this much only to end up with a limitation in Ghana. “Ghana insist that 12 to 18 months of the seatime has to be outside Africa. What if your vessel is foreign going but during your sailing on that vessel due to ship itinerary you only called in African Ports? Will the seafarer tell the company that they should change the route?” Poor remuneration, welfare and unfair treatment of seafarers in Nigeria has made foreign opportunities more appealing and rewarding to the professionals.

He said in Lagos that inability of Nigerian seafarers to secure employment opportunities onboard foreign ships ahead of their peers from other countries has been traced to absence of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with top shipping nations by Nigeria. He noted that Nigeria had failed in its diplomatic role to give its seafarers a level playing field in the comity of maritime nations.

According to him, for a seafarer to work onboard a foreign vessel, that flag must have an MoU with the seafarer’s country of origin. Jeremaih noted: “In 2018, after our studies in Ghana, we realised that most of our colleagues especially Cameroonian and Ghanaian seafarers ended up getting employment opportunities onboard foreign ocean-going vessels. Nigerians, however, ended up with opportunities within the nation’s territorial waters.

“When we asked some of the foreign liners why they weren’t taking Nigerians, they complained about the Nigerian image in the international community, the absence of MoU with the Nigerian maritime administration and other complications getting passports. “Ghana recently sealed an MoU with the UK, but they already had agreements with Malta, Singapore, among others. despite being the giant of Africa and receiving vessels from top shipping nations, Nigeria doesn’t have an MoU with these countries, therefore, they keep rejecting Nigerian seafarers onboard their vessels. Nigeria can equally reach an MoU with Maersk Line, PIL, to prioritise Nigerian cadets.” Also, Jeremaih said that there were no insurance packages in Nigeria for seafarers, adding that in abroad it was a top priority