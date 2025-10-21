Seadogs Urges FG To End Suppression Of Peaceful Protests

Five years after the historic #EndSARS protests, the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) has called on the government to uphold citizens’ constitutional right to peaceful protest and end the recurring pattern of repression against legitimate civic demonstrations.

In a statement yesterday by the NAS Cap’n, Dr Joseph Oteri, the association joined millions of Nigerians in remembering the victims of the 2020 protests against police brutality, especially those who lost their lives at the Lekki Tollgate and other flashpoints.

He said: “The tragic events of October 20, 2020, remain a painful reminder of the price many paid for justice and accountability in Nigeria. “We honour the courage of those who stood for truth and good governance.

Their sacrifices must never be forgotten.” NAS expressed concern that five years after the #EndSARS demonstrations, Nigeria continues to witness excessive force against peaceful citizens.