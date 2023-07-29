Seadogs, Other Stakeholders Advocate New Approach To National Unity

The National Association of Seadogs ( NAS), also known as Pyrates Confraternity and other stakeholders have advocated for a new approach towards achieving true reconciliation and national unity.

This was disclosed at the “Feast of Barracuda” organised by the association in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency ( NOA) and others.

According to one of the leaders of NAS, Olamide Oni said the theme, “National Reconciliation and Unity” was carefully chosen to instigate discussions that will lead to attitudinal change amongst Nigerians.

He said that tribalism, religion and other mundane considerations have destroyed the unity needed for national development.

He said, “Our objective today transcends mere acknowledgement, for we endeavour to chart tangible solutions that will guide us towards a future characterized by unity, empathy, and shared prosperity.

“This is an endeavour that demands collective participation from each individual, irrespective of background or affiliation.

“We must engage in constructive dialogues, foster tolerance, and cultivate a national identity that transcends the confines of our ethnicities”.Also Speaking, Dr Garba Abari, Director General

National Orientation Agency, said there was an urgent need for national reconciliation to foster peace and unity across the country.

Abari noted that there were several challenges that demand a collective approach and sacrifices by all Nigerians if the country must move forward.

“Today, we stand at a pivotal moment in history where we must collectively rise above our differences, be they regional, cultural, or political, and work hand in hand to build a stronger, more cohesive Nigeria.

” These challenges have highlighted the urgency of embracing reconciliation and understanding as the bedrock of our coexistence.

“The Feast of Barracuda offers a unique opportunity for diverse minds to come together, engage in meaningful dialogue, and seek common ground.

“It is through such gatherings that we can forge stronger bonds, bridge divides, and create an atmosphere of inclusivity where every Nigerian feels a sense of belonging and pride in our shared identity “, Abari added.