Sea Piracy: Navy Recruits 1,814 New Sailors

The Nigerian Navy has recruited 1,814 youths in the last six months to strengthen joint military operations in the North East Zone, Niger Delta and Gulf of Guinea.

The Chief of Naval Staff, (CNS) Vice Adm. Emmanual Ogalla said this at the Passing Out Parade of Batch 36 Trainees at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne.

He said the new sailors would be deployed aboard naval warships to engage in counter- insurgency as well as oil theft and sea piracy operations, among others. Ogalla said:

“Over the years, NNBTS has upheld its mandate to transform qualified civilians into skilled and competent Ratings for the Nigerian Navy.

“The recruitment of 1,814 ratings became necessary to secure our maritime environment, ensuring national economic prosperity.

“They are joining the navy at a time when unprecedented efforts are being made to revitalise our fleet, rejig our operations and upgrade our training facilities.”

