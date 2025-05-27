Sea Horse CEO Institutes N5m Anambra Interschool Debate

Share

The Chairman and CEO of Sea Horse Lubricants Ltd., Ebuka Onunkwo, has instituted a N5 million interschool debate competition for schools in Anambra State.

In a similar gesture, Onunkwo also donated N2.5 million to schools that participated in the 2025 Children’s Day celebration in the state.

Speaking during the celebration, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) frontrunner for the Anambra South Senatorial by-election called for a renewed and strategic focus on education, describing it as the most vital investment in the future of Nigerian children.

Addressing a gathering of pupils, parents, and community leaders at the Ekwusigo Local Government Headquarters, Chief Onunkwo emphasized the need for all stakeholders to prioritize quality education as a fundamental right of every child.

The celebration, which featured a colourful parade and cultural displays, brought together children from various schools across Ekwusigo.

In his keynote address, Onunkwo stated that education remains the greatest tool for breaking the cycle of poverty and unlocking the full potential of young people. He expressed his commitment to improving the educational system in Ekwusigo Local Government Area to ensure that children have unhindered access to quality education.

He further urged parents, guardians, and the broader community to join hands with the government in supporting children’s educational development, stressing that no investment is too great when it comes to securing the future of the next generation.

Onunkwo also commended the Executive Chairman of Ekwusigo LGA for his dedication to children’s welfare and the administration’s ongoing efforts to uplift education standards in the area.

