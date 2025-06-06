Sea Empowerment Centre Kicks Over Creation Of Coastal Guard

Share

The Sea Empowerment and Research Center (SEREC) says the creation of a Nigeria Coast Guard may overlap and duplicate the mandates of other maritime agencies.

Mr Eugene Nweke, SEREC Head Researcher said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja.

noted that though the maritime space could benefit from a coast guard that specialises in coastal security and law enforcement, it was imperative to address concerns about duplication of functions, cost implications, and ensure effective coordination with existing agencies.

“SEREC recommends that the proposed bill for the creation of a Nigeria Coast Guard be stepped down for now. “We recommend the conduct of a thorough analysis of the proposed Coast Guard Bill and stakeholder engagement to define the Coast Guard’s roles and responsibilities clearly to avoid overlap with other agencies.

”Experts should consider national interest above pecuniary or group interest,” he said. The SEREC head researcher also highlighted the complexity of the Nigerian maritime domain with multiple agencies operating within it.

He said that the Nigerian Navy had the primary responsibility of maritime security, defence, protection and enforcement of maritime laws.

He added that the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Nigeria Police Marine Unit, Nigeria Customs Marine Unit were responsible for regulating maritime safety and security.

