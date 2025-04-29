SDP Youths To Adebayo: You Can’t Decide Party’s Fate In 2027

Share

A support group within the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Youth Vanguard, has urged the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, to shelve his ambition of determining the party’s direction ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The group argued that Adebayo’s poor performance in his own polling unit during the last presidential election disqualifies him from wielding influence over the party’s future.

It would be recalled that Adebayo had recently made statements regarding conditions under which the SDP would admit defectors and new members.

However, addressing a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday, the group revealed that Adebayo garnered only 19 votes in his polling unit, coming a distant fourth.

Reading a statement on behalf of the group, the National Coordinator of the SDP Youth Vanguard, Bright Kenneth, said:

“We are compelled to speak out in light of Adebayo’s recent utterances, which we consider divisive, misleading, and unfortunate — especially coming from someone who once flew the presidential flag of our great party in the 2023 general elections.

“Let it be clearly stated: Adewole Adebayo has no moral ground to question the presence or contributions of new entrants into the Social Democratic Party. The 2023 presidential election results, particularly from his own polling unit, speak for themselves.

“In Polling Unit 19, Ward 10, Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State, where Prince Adebayo hails from, he recorded a disappointing result. According to official figures: APC (Bola Tinubu) – 52 votes, PDP – 39 votes, Labour Party – 27 votes, and SDP (Prince Adebayo) – 19 votes.

“Coming fourth in his own polling unit is a clear verdict from the people he claims to represent. Rather than reflect on this resounding rejection, Adebayo is going around making baseless accusations and attempting to create factions within the SDP.”

The group described his actions as “embarrassing and dangerous to the unity and future of the Social Democratic Party,” accusing him of behaving like “an opportunist seeking to reap where he has not sown.”

“This party made him,” Kenneth continued. “It gave him a platform, visibility, and respect. Yet today, he chooses to undermine it.”

The group made several demands, including: that Prince Adebayo publicly present the results of his polling unit; that he cease making “unguided and inflammatory statements” that could destabilize the party; and that he respect the party’s openness to welcoming credible new members.

They also called on the SDP leadership to be vigilant in handling individuals “whose double-speak and self-serving interests threaten the party’s progress.”

“The SDP is bigger than any one individual. It is a party for Nigerians,” the group added. “We remain committed to building a strong, united, and forward-looking party that reflects the dreams and aspirations of Nigerian youth and the Nigerian people.”

The Youth Vanguard concluded by passing a vote of confidence on the party’s National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, and members of the National Working Committee for “creating a platform that Nigerian youths can rely on for a better Nigeria.”

