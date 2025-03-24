Share

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has said the Social Democratic Party (SDP) will rise to become a formidable political force, surpassing the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) in strength.

This was as the renowned cleric warned that despite its growing influence, the party will fail to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 elections.

In a statement issued on Monday by his media aide, Oluwatosin Osho, Primate Ayodele explained that SDP’s downfall will be caused by the personal interests of those decamping to the party, rather than a genuine commitment to wrestle power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

According to the renowned prophet, SDP will attract a significant number of politicians, making it the party to watch ahead of 2027.

However, he cautioned that greed and self-interest will hinder its success.

“SDP will be stronger than PDP and Labour. It will be the party to watch, but greed will make the party fail in 2027.

Those who will be decamping there will not be focused on winning power but on enriching themselves,” he stated.

He advised the party leadership to be mindful of the influx of new members and to avoid giving tickets to candidates who may lead it to failure.

“The party must be careful because of the large number of people joining, and they must be watchful not to give tickets to failures. They must ensure that sentiment and emotions do not influence their selection process,” he warned.

Primate Ayodele also emphasized that defeating President Tinubu in 2027 will not be an easy task.

He stressed that forming a mere coalition would not be enough, urging opposition parties to build a solid alliance instead.

“The issue of the 2027 presidency cannot be addressed through a mere coalition; it won’t be about just one party but rather a strong alliance. Coalitions can break, but alliances cannot. A coalition may not last or deliver the desired outcome, but a solid alliance can,” he explained.

He further highlighted Tinubu’s political strength, warning that any attempt to challenge him using traditional party structures would fail.

“Defeating Tinubu is not a joke; he is very strong, and it will not be easy. Following the usual political party approach will not achieve anything. A new alliance must be formed under a new name, and if this is successfully done, victory will be possible,” he added.

Additionally, the cleric warned the opposition not to rely on state governors for support, as they would betray any coalition efforts.

He advised that the alliance should be built around the people instead.

“I also want to warn them not to depend on governors, as they will betray any coalition they try to form. They should build this alliance around the people because some governors are already out of it,” he cautioned.

He mentioned specific governors, including Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa, who, according to him, will not be part of any opposition alliance.

This prophecy comes amid ongoing discussions about a potential opposition coalition, with former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, and former PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, reportedly exploring ways to form a united front ahead of the 2027 elections.

