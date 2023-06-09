New Telegraph

June 9, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sdp To Akeredolu:…

Sdp To Akeredolu: Avert Constitutional Crisis, Handover To Your Deputy

Vinkmag ad

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) yesterday asked Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to hand over to his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, so as to attend to his health condition.

The state Chairman of the party Stephen Adewale said the 1999 Constitution (as amended) has made provision for who takes over in case of death or incapacitation of the President or governor of the state and the state’s case should not be an exemption.

Adewale in a statement said the opposition party understands the health condition of the governor and prays for his quick recovery. However, he said the governor should hand over to his deputy while attending to his health conditions He said: “Ondo State and her friends must speak out on the increased level of uncertainty that hovered around the governance of our dear Sunshine State before it is too late.

What began as a candlelight blaze is quickly snowballing into a sizable forest fire. “And if we do not act quickly, history will not be kind to all of us who knew the incredible power of the voice but chose silence.

“The state should not and cannot be left without a constitutional head in an acting capacity while he is away attending to his health. “s we write this, our dear governor has refused to hand over to his deputy in an acting capacity while his whereabouts remain unknown.”

Read Previous

Naira Slumps To N469.50 Per Dollar At I&e Window
Read Next

Tinubu Signs Into Law Bill Raising Judges’ Retirement Age

Most Popular

Arts

Ikpayongo Market: Understanding Tiv Culture

May 11, 2023
News

New research says trophy hunting endangers South Africa’s tourism industry

August 15, 2022
Politics

PDP, LP Tackles Each Other As Ex-Military Head Of State Visits Abia For Prayer

April 20, 2023
Body & Soul

Why my new Gospel Song, ‘Mu Na Chi M’ is special –Tessy Aniesi

October 2, 2022
News

Massive Winnings on iLOT BET during the 2023 Presidential Election

February 20, 2023