SDP: Stop Demarketing Party, Groups Tells Adebayo

Two support groups of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), namely the Alliance for Transformation Mandate (ATM) and the SDP Arewa Youth Mobilization Movement (SAYMM), have on Friday criticized the party’s former presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo, over his recent public statements, which they argue are damaging to the party’s reputation and coalition-building efforts.

In a joint statement, the groups denounced Adebayo’s remarks, stating that his utterances were not only misleading but also undermined the party’s efforts to present a united front ahead of the 2027 elections.

They called for sanctions against Adebayo, accusing him of speaking as though he were the official spokesperson for the party.

The SAYMM statement, signed by Ibrahim Ismail Lawal, the group’s Director General, clarified that while Adebayo remains a member of the SDP, his statements were personal opinions and did not reflect the party’s direction or vision.

“We are aware of recent public statements made by Prince Adebayo. His views are personal and do not reflect the direction of the SDP or the coalition we are building,” the statement read.

“We firmly believe it is time to turn a new page, one rooted in inclusiveness, party discipline, and commitment to national progress.”

The statement further urged national stakeholders, including elected officials and community leaders, to prioritize unity and integrity.

“Nigeria stands at a crossroads. It is time for leadership that unites, heals, and empowers, not divides or exploits,” it emphasized.

Similarly, ATM released a statement signed by Enobong Inyang, the group’s Director General/Founder, expressing disappointment over Adebayo’s public conduct.

The statement condemned Adebayo’s attempts to portray the SDP in a negative light, stating that his actions were detrimental to the party’s growth and the coalition’s efforts.

“His consistent misleading press conferences and attacks on well-meaning Nigerians seeking to join the party are unacceptable,” said Inyang.

He called on media houses to disregard any press release from Adebayo, emphasizing that the former presidential candidate had no authority to speak on behalf of the SDP.

Adebayo’s controversial remarks earlier this week at his wife’s birthday celebration, where he indicated his intention to run again in the 2027 elections, sparked further backlash.

In his speech, Adebayo claimed that the SDP would only be open to individuals whose motivations aligned with the party’s manifesto and not those seeking to use it for personal or political vendettas.

In response, the SDP’s national leadership issued a disclaimer, distancing the party from the statements made by ATM and reaffirming that the group was not recognized as an official party affiliate.

A statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, stated, “The group [ATM] is not known to the party, and therefore, whatever pronouncement they have made about any of the leaders of the party is inconsequential.”

The SDP further reiterated its confidence in Adebayo’s leadership and his representation of the party during the 2023 elections.

“The SDP recognizes Prince Adebayo as the best candidate in the 2023 general election and appreciates his continued commitment to the party’s ideology,” the statement concluded.

The SDP also clarified that the official spokespersons for the party were the National Chairman and National Publicity Secretary, and any communication regarding party matters would only come through authorized channels.

