SDP State Chairmen Warn Misinterpreting S’Court Judgement

The Forum of State Chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has issued a warning to those peddling misinformation regarding the outcome of the recent Supreme Court judgment.

The Secretary of the Forum of SDP State Chairmen, Nasarawa State Chairman, Hon. Musa Danlami, in a statement issued in Abuja, said it had become imperative to confront, expose and dismiss the false narrative being circulated by individuals whose sole aim is to create confusion within our great party.

He said the Supreme Court judgment had nothing to do with SDP’s national leadership structure, legitimacy, or authority.

According to the statement, “The matter adjudicated by the Supreme Court was strictly an electoral issue arising from previously concluded by-elections. It merely affirmed the earlier ruling of the Court of Appeal.

“At no point did the Supreme Court pronounce on, validate, or even entertain any question relating to SDP leadership.

“Therefore, any attempt by mischief-makers to twist this judgment into a leadership endorsement is a calculated lie, an orchestrated deception targeted at our members and the Nigerian public.

“We outrightly condemn the forceful and laughably theatrical invasion of the National Chairman’s office by a self-appointed “kangaroo team.

“Legitimacy in the SDP flows only from the party constitution. We call on all genuine party members across Nigeria to remain resolute, vigilant, and unshaken. Do not be distracted by the noise of imposters or the desperate antics of those who seek to hijack what they did not build.

