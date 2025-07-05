SDP Sets C’ttee To Investigate Nat’l Chairman Over Misappropriation

… Alleges over N1bn misappropriated

…Threatens to sue Zenith Bank

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday set up a committee to investigate its suspended National Chairman of the party, Mallam Shehu Musa Gabam, over financial malfeasance.

The members of the National Working Committee (NWC) alleged that over N1 billion of the party’s money was misappropriated by Gabam, National Auditor, Mr. Clarkson and National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna Uchechukwu.

Following the inauguration, the National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye, said that Zenith Bank would be sued for complicity.

According to him, the National Chairman has been withdrawing money from the account even after a letter was written to the bank.

Addressing the members of the Committee, the Acting National Chairman of SDP, Dr Sadiq Umar Abubakar, said, “Today marks yet another important milestone in the history of our great party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP), with the inauguration of this noble committee comprising distinguished party members.

“This committee has been tasked with a crucial assignment-purifying and repositioning our party to effectively play its rightful role in the near future and beyond.

“You have been carefully selected based on your proven expertise, impeccable track record, and unwavering integrity. We therefore urge you to carry out this responsibility with the utmost sense of duty, transparency, and fairness-without fear or favour.

“The Committee must show decorum, dignity and decency to the persons who appear before it and to one another. It is paramount to begin on the constitutional presumption that those accused of any wrongdoing before you are innocent at the outset until the contrary is proved. Let the law, good conscience and equity be your guiding principles, not political considerations.

“Let the truth be your anchor. Obey the rule of law and observe natural justic,e which essentially means that no one can be a judge in their own case, and you must hear both sides thoroughly before coming to a finding.

“In discharging your duties, we implore you to be just and impartial. Let your findings speak for themselves. If an issue is white, say it is white; if black, say it is black. Report everything truthfully and objectively.

Always remember that your actions are accountable not only to the party and the public but ultimately to Almighty Allah, before whom we shall all give account on the Day of Judgment.

“It is important to underscore that this exercise is not meant to witch-hunt anyone but to cleanse and reposition our party for the immense role it must play in the upcoming elections and in the political future of our country.

“Nigeria has never been in greater need of a credible, dependable, and principled political party than it is today at a time when many Nigerians have lost faith in the existing political structures.”

Members of the committee are: Mr. Liman S Abubakar, Pharm. Wafari Theman, National Vice Chairman (North East), Dr. Kingsley Obinna Agbo, Ebonyi State Chairman, Hajiya Laila Mohammed, National Chieftain of SDP and Barrister Williams Adelewa, Zonal Chieftain of SDP, Secretary.

The SDP National Secretary, Olu Agunloye, gave the terms of reference to include fact-finding the truth regarding the allegations of breaches of the SDP Constitution.

Also he said, Examine the state of the accounts of the SDP; Determine the circumstances surrounding the production and submission of audited accounts submitted to INEC in the name of the SDP; Recommend appropriate remedies; Generally, advise on better ways to manage the finances of the SDP to prevent abuse and breach of the SDP Constitution.