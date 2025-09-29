SDP Rejects PENGASSAN’s Strike, Accuses Union Of Sabotage

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) National Chairman Shehu Gabam yesterday condemned the plans by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) to go on strike.

He described the planned strike as “a reprehensible act of sabotage against the Nigerian people,” asking the association to shelve it. In a statement, Gabam said PENGASSAN’s directive to members to shut down operations in the oil and gas sector—particularly its focus on the Dangote Refinery— amounted to sabotage that could plunge millions of Nigerians into hardship.

Gabam said: “The recent declaration by PENGASSAN to embark on a nationwide strike, effectively shutting down the oil and gas sector, is a reprehensible act of sabotage against the Nigerian people. “By targeting the Dangote Refinery and instructing members to withdraw services, PENGASSAN is not only jeopardizing the stability of the oil and gas sector but also putting the livelihoods of millions of Nigerians at risk.”

He warned that the phased shutdown, including suspension of supplies to the refinery, would trigger fuel shortages, price hikes, and potential instability across the country. Gabam however urged Nigerians to resist what he described as “an attempt to hold the nation hostage”, insisting that the union’s demands appeared self-serving and contrary to national interest.