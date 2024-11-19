SDP Rejects Ondo Election Results, Heads To Tribunal

Share

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its governorship candidate in Saturday’s governorship poll in Ondo State, Chief Bamidele Akingboye, have rejected the outcome of the election.

The SDP state Chairman, Mr Gbenga Akinbuli, who spoke at a press briefing in Akure, called for immediate cancellation of the election.

Akinbuli, who described the election as a slap on democracy, alleged that voters were intimidated and harassed at Ward 10 Unit 19, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

He said voters were offered between N7,000 and N10,000 at the polling unit where he voted. Akinbuli also alleged that agents of the party were chased from many polling units across the state.

He added that it was laughable for the party’s candidate to score two votes in Okitipupa where he hails from.

“How come the SDP got zero votes in Ilaje? The thugs chased everybody away from the polling units. People were scared of coming out to cast their votes.”

