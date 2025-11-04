…SDP Rejects Intervention, Asks FG To Solve Insecurity

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) yesterday rejected President Donald Trump’s threat to deploy American troops for intervention in the killing of Christians in Nigeria.

According to the party, the threat and its execution will amount to a violation of the United Nations charter of the sovereignty of a country. However, the opposition party asked the Bola Tinubu government stop explaining insecurity away but deal with it decisively.

It said in a statement: “The party notes with deep worry that the undeniable underwhelming performance of the nation’s security architecture, particularly concerning our inability to contain or eliminate the atrocious activities of insurgents and bandits from our territory, which have plagued our land for close to two decades, has become a major subject of international concern.

“First and foremost, every government owes a duty to protect the lives and property under the preamble, Chapter II and Chapter IV of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Successive governments have been in breach of this fundamental obligation for decades.

“To the SDP, the life of every Nigerian, which is being daily lost to unabating banditry, is more important than the unimportant narrative of their religious persuasion, which appears to be the case.”