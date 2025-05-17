SDP Rejects Appointment Of Uba, Gombe As NWC Members

Share

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has denied media reports alleging the appointment of Dr. Ugochukwu Uba and Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Gombe as members of its National Working Committee (NWC), describing the claims as false and misleading.

According to the reports, Uba was said to have been appointed as the National Deputy Chairman (South), while Gombe was named Deputy National Chairman (North).

However, the party has debunked the claims, stating that both individuals are not registered members of the SDP and, therefore, not eligible for any leadership position.

In a statement issued by Arinze Ekelem, National Vice Chairman (South East), the party’s South East zone dismissed the alleged appointment of Senator Uba, describing it as an act of misinformation aimed at sowing confusion within the party.

“The South East zone of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) categorically debunks the appointment of Dr. Ugochukwu Uba as the National Deputy Chairman (South) of the party,” the statement read.

“The falsehood reported by some media outfits that Ugochukwu Uba has been appointed into that position is entirely misleading and never occurred. For the avoidance of doubt, Senator Ugochukwu Uba is not a card-carrying member of the SDP. Consequently, any claim regarding his appointment to any leadership position within the party is false and does not reflect the resolutions of the NWC meeting.”

The statement emphasized that no such appointment was made during the NWC meeting held on May 15, 2025, at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja. It reaffirmed that the alleged appointments were null, void, and of no effect.

The South East leadership of the party also passed a vote of confidence on the National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, praising his leadership for the party’s improved performance during the 2023 general elections.

“SDP is a party that prioritizes inclusivity. It is a party for Nigerians seeking a fresh political direction to rescue this country,” Ekelem added.

Similarly, the Gombe State chapter of the party has disowned the purported appointment of Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Gombe, also citing that he is not a registered member of the party.

In a statement signed by Comrade Adamu Modibbo, Acting State Chairman of the SDP in Gombe State, the party said the appointment claim is fabricated and politically motivated.

“Our attention has been drawn to a viral message alleging that the NWC appointed Dr. Sadiq Abubakar Gombe as Deputy National Chairman (North). We completely dismiss this claim. After thorough verification from the National Secretariat, no such appointment was discussed or ratified by the NWC,” Modibbo stated.

He further revealed that Dr. Gombe, who hails from Jekadafari Ward in Gombe LGA, is not registered with the party at any level, adding that the act amounts to impersonation and a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

“This deceitful action represents a clear assault on the democratic values and internal structures of our great party. We strongly advise the public to disregard any claims or representations made by or on behalf of Dr. Gombe regarding the SDP,” he concluded.

Reacting to the development, SDP National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, expressed concern over the spread of the false report and vowed to identify and take action against those behind the misinformation, warning that such acts are intended to destabilize the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

