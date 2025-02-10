SDP Pays Tribute To Late FCT Minister, Useni

Share

The National leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) over the weekend paid a condolence visit to the family of the former Minister of FCT, Late Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd).

Among the SDP members who were at the house of the late Useni in Maitama in Abuja were: SDP National Chairman, Shehu Gaban, SDP 2023 Presidential candidate, Prince Adewole Adebayo and former Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung.

The SDP members said they were in the house to pay their condolences to the family, just as they added that they are in politics to checkmate the elites in politics.

Speaking at the occasion, Adebayo said: “With every sense of decency there should be no discussion of political issues in his house when the late Useni was yet to be buried.

“He served in the Senate and with many years that we listened to him, it makes us to know that we could have learnt more if he should have lived longer and the fact that it is rare now to have people you can call natural Nigerians, we have to think about it.

“2027 will take care of itself. SDP is one family. Our National Chairman is here. No faction, no division, we know that politics is not personal.”

