SDP: Party’s Leadership Crisis Deepens

Suspension, counter-suspension split SDP

ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays the internal crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and how the party is gradually losing its support base across the country

The crisis rocking the Social Democratic Party (SDP) seems to have intensified with the National Working Committee (NWC) expelling key officials, including its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Gabam and the National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, over alleged misconduct, financial irregularities and abuse of office.

According to the party, the decision followed months of investigation and disciplinary proceedings, culminating in the adoption of a White Paper by the NWC. Addressing journalists at the party’s National Secretariat, the National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Rufus Aiyenigba, said the expulsion was based on the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee, which investigated the allegations.

He recalled that the NWC had earlier, on June 24, 2025, suspended Gabam, Uchechukwu and the National Auditor, Mr. Clarkson Nnadi, over a prima facie case of misconduct and financial impropriety. To ensure due process, Aiyenigba explained, the party constituted an independent Disciplinary Committee on July 4, which conducted a two-week investigation and submitted its report on July 18 and that the NWC reviewed and adopted the White Paper on August 15, paving the way for the final decision.

Those affected include Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam – former National Chairman (dismissed and expelled); Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu – former National Youth Leader (dismissed and expelled) and Mr. Clarkson Nnadi – former National Auditor (relieved of duties following voluntary resignation). Others expelled are eight members — Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Abubakar Dogara, Nuraddeen Bisalla, Solsuema Osaro, Ambo Ekpeyong, Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Humphrey Unwukaeze and Judith Israel Shuaibu for alleged disloyalty and unauthorised entry into the party’s national secretariat on July 28.

Aiyenigba noted that the decision was taken to restore discipline and integrity within the party, adding that additional administrative reforms recommended in the White Paper would be implemented to strengthen internal governance.

“The actions take immediate effect from Thursday, October 23,” he said, adding that the decisions were unanimously adopted by members of the NWC, who reaffirmed their commitment to transparency, accountability, and adherence to the party’s constitution in all its operations

Gabam’s camp fights back

Following the expulsion, a faction of the party believed to be loyal to Gabam expelled its 2023 presidential candidate, Prince Adewale Adebayo and several others over what it described as alleged antiparty activities. Those suspended alongside Adebayo are National legal Adviser, Aderemi Abimbola; National Organising Secretary, Joseph Abu; National Woman Leader, Sa’adatu Abdullahi; National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba and National Treasurer, Maggie Batubo.

From the day some top political actors from other parties agreed to join the SDP to tackle the APC, the crisis erupted. Since then, the party has lost focus and direction

The Gabam-led faction said the suspension of the presidential candidate and national officers loyal to Sadiq Gombe, followed exhaustive deliberations during an emergency session of the party’s NWC. The factional National Publicity Secretary of the party, Judith Shua’ibu, who disclosed this, also accused the SDP National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, of gross misconduct, contempt of court, and attempts to destabilize the party through misinformation and abuse of institutions.

She explained that the meeting was convened to address “pressing issues affecting the peace, progress and institutional integrity of the party,” and to reaffirm the SDP’s commitment to transparency, unity and internal democracy Shua’ibu stated that the conduct of Agunloye, a former national officer of the party, had become a source of concern, accusing him of acting “far outside the bounds of law, fairness and party discipline.”

According to her, rather than work with the party’s leadership to resolve differences, Agunloye resorted to filing petitions with the Nigerian Police Force, making spurious claims against national officials, and misleading security agencies with false information.

“Instead of cooperating with law enforcement in good faith, Dr Agunloye has been feeding the Nigerian Police with misleading information and using police personnel to block access to the national secretariat, preventing law-abiding members and executives from accessing their own offices,” she said. Shua’ibu further stated that the NWC, invoking the relevant provisions of the SDP constitution, had no choice but to expel Adebayo and other members found guilty of gross misconduct, anti-party activities, and acts calculated to plunge the party into crisis.

She also emphasised that their actions violated the ethos and collective will of the SDP and were inconsistent with its commitment to democratic order, while urging members of the public to beware of some individuals she described as Impostors. “For further clarity, the committee also wishes to state categorically that the following individuals – Rosemary Effiong, Sadiq Abubakar, Ugochukwu Uba and Ado Hussieni – are not registered members of the SDP.

In fact, Ado Hussieni was long expelled from the party and therefore lacks any authority to act, speak or represent the SDP in any capacity,” she said. Shua’ibu also dismissed activities of certain individuals parading themselves as party officials, insisting that they were not registered members of the SDP and lacked any legal or moral authority to act or speak on its behalf.

She warned such persons to desist from impersonation and interference in the internal affairs of the party, describing their conduct as “mischievous, baseless, and intended to mislead the public.” She urged members across the country to remain steadfast and not be distracted by the antics of a few individuals seeking personal gain at the expense of collective progress.

Gabam dismisses expulsion

Speaking on his expulsion from the party, Gabam accused a rival faction of staging “kangaroo” meetings and manufacturing an “artificially induced” crisis to seize control of the party. He insisted that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) recognises the NWC elected at the SDP convention, describing accusations against him as politically motivated.

He also denied allegations of financial misconduct, saying no proper police inquiry has produced evidence and that internal committees set up by his opponents did not call or interrogate him. His words: “SDP is undergoing a lot of surgery and a little deliberate infusion to create crisis within the party that have been built over decades.

Historically, I think I’m the only chairman that was able to get people elected into the Senate, House of Representatives, state assemblies, local government and councillors. So, I’ve created that history; nobody will take it away. “And then of course, in order to summarise, you have almost two factions of SDP right now. There’s a faction headed by Comrade Modibo. They said they organised a NEC meeting and expelled and dissolved the NWC as a whole.

“And of course, including Dr. Olum, they have suspended him from the party. That was also a battle of its own that led to court issues. They are now battling in the court. I’m not involved in that. It was their group that split into two. “Secondly, I wasn’t in the country when the commissioner of police wrote to INEC, seeking to know the authentic leadership of the party produced by convention. I wasn’t in the country.

And of course, INEC responded by replying to the police with a certified true copy of the people that were elected at the convention at the International Conference Centre in 2022. “The list is there — a stamped, certified true copy from INEC — and there was no name of all those who presided over the so-called meeting expelling or suspending anyone. Sadiq’s name is not there. As chairman, I have not — he’s not a member of the party; his name is not in INEC. “His state also wrote that he’s not a member of the party.

They had a kangaroo kind of meeting and smuggled them in. INEC’s correspondence also justified that. I’m sure you have the document where INEC said that he didn’t follow the process, so he is not recognised by law. “Due to this same allegation, the national secretary wrote a petition to the Inspector-General of Police on the financial embezzlement. The police invited him to go and substantiate his allegations.

“The police have not come out with the reports. Now they came and established their own kangaroo committee of friends to do a fact-finding besides writing officially to the police that are statutorily entitled to investigate financial misappropriation. “Does it make sense, and if they set up a committee, who among members of the committee interrogated me? I was never called; not for one second.

You need to find out from the police whether they’re investigating this case or not, and who wrote the petition. “That aside, I wrote my own petition to the police. My life was threatened. People came with AK-47s to assassinate me. It’s a very terrible situation that we went through. I chose to keep quiet because I did not want to drag SDP into mess. This is the platform that we’re protecting.”

Meriga alleges interference

Following the escalating crisis, the Kano State Secretary of the party, Usaini Isa Meriga, resigned from his position and withdrew from active politics. He, however, noted that the crisis is fueled by the opposition parties. Meriga said his decision followed what he described as deep-rooted crisis that has crippled the party both in Kano and at the national level. He noted that he could no longer continue to be part of a political system that has lost the essence of democracy.

He said: “This is not an easy decision for me. I have been a loyal member of the SDP since 1992. But it is unfortunate that the party I once believed in no longer upholds the principles of democracy. In fact, no political party in the country today can confidently say it truly practices democracy.” Meriga alleged that the SDP crisis was worsened by interference from rival parties seeking to destabilise it. “From the day some top political actors from other parties agreed to join the SDP to tackle the APC, the crisis erupted.

Since then, the party has lost focus and direction,” the Kano SDP ex-secretary stressed. He further disclosed that the party has been battling leadership tussle at the national level, with two individuals — Shehu Gabon and Sadiq Gombe — both claiming to be the national chairmen. His words> “At the national level, there is confusion. We have Shehu Gabam and Sadiq Gombe both parading themselves as national chairmen of the party. How can we talk about progress when the foundation is already divided?”

State chairmen suggest way forward

Proffering a lasting solution to the crisis, the 36 state chairmen of the SDP and their Federal Capital Territory (FCT) counterpart called for the immediate constitution of the party’s Board of Trustees (BoT) to strengthen internal checks, promote transparency, and enhance collective leadership.

Chairman of the Forum of State Chairmen, Femi Olaniyi, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, said the BoT, being the conscience of any political party, should be constituted without delay to promote accountability and stability within the SDP. Olaniyi recalled that the forum had earlier supported the suspension of Gabam and other officials, following investigations into alleged financial and administrative irregularities.

He explained that the party’s Disciplinary Committee, chaired by Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadia Liman (rtd), had submitted its report to the NWC, which was reviewed and released in a white paper. According to him, the forum supports the decisions taken by the NWC after considering the committee’s findings.

He further noted that the forum’s position was informed by the participation of its representative on the disciplinary panel, Mr. Kingsley Agbo, who serves as the SDP chairman in Ebonyi State. Olaniyi also urged relevant authorities to look into issues raised in the report and ensure due process in addressing them, noting that the forum reaffirmed its support for the Acting National Chairman, Prof. Gombe, and the National Secretary, Dr. Agunloye, as well as other members of the NWC.

Dismissing claims that the SDP is unwilling to accommodate new members, he described such views as inaccurate. According to him, the party welcomes collaboration and inclusivity aimed at strengthening democracy and national development. “We pass a vote of confidence in the NWC and call on all well-meaning Nigerians to join us in building a party that upholds social justice and a better life for all citizens,” Olaniyi stated.