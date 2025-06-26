SDP Notifies INEC Of Gabam’s Suspension Over Alleged Fraud

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has formally notified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of the suspension of its National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, alongside two other top party officials, over allegations of conspiracy, fraud, misappropriation of party funds, and gross violation of the party’s constitution.

In a letter dated June 25 and addressed to the INEC Chairman, the SDP stated that the decision to suspend the trio was taken at a scheduled NWC meeting held on Tuesday, June 24.

The party noted that INEC had been invited to observe the meeting, and security arrangements were made following intelligence reports about a planned disruption.

Also suspended were Mr. Clarkson Nnadi, the National Auditor, and Mr. Ogbonna Uchechukwu, the National Youth Leader.

The party accused the officials of unauthorized withdrawals from the party’s accounts, diversion of funds, and financial transactions amounting to hundreds of millions of naira without proper documentation, due process, or necessary approvals in accordance with the party’s constitution.

According to the letter signed by the SDP National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye, “The NWC considered the submissions and resolutions before it and subsequently approved the suspension in accordance with the powers vested in the NWC by the 2012 Constitution of the party as amended.”

The party stated that the suspension was necessary to safeguard its integrity, adding that the affected members remain barred from all party activities pending the outcome of internal disciplinary proceedings and ongoing criminal investigations.

Speaking earlier on Arise Television, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, described the action as a vital step toward restoring the party’s founding principles of accountability and integrity.

“We got credible information about unauthorised transactions, including party funds being paid into private accounts. The findings were mind-boggling, as hundreds of millions were transferred without NWC’s approval. This is not a personal attack; it’s about sanitising the system,” he said.

Aiyenigba also confirmed that the meeting to suspend Gabam took place as planned, with 11 out of the 15 NWC members in attendance before the process was violently disrupted.

“The suspended members arrived later with hoodlums who pulled down the party gate. Journalists were assaulted and cameras smashed. But the resolution had already been passed before the chaos erupted,” he added.