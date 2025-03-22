SDP not for disgruntled, internally displaced politicians –Adebayo

Share

The candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in the 2023 presidential election, Prince Adewole Adebayo, has dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the party had become a beautiful bride for disgruntled and internally displaced politicians seeking refuge.

Adebayo in a statement said the party remains a movement driven by young people and women who want real change in Nigeria.

He noted that it was normal for people who are not satisfied with the state of affairs to find a remedy to such dissatisfaction by going to places where they think they could have a platform.

He, however, stressed that the first set of people who are not satisfied and who have chosen the SDP are the poor masses of Nigeria because according to him, “the problems in our governance impact the people more than the elite when you talk of hunger, unemployment, insecurity and rising factor costs, among other social problems.”

He also said the party would prevent those who want to join the party from doing so irrespective of such people’s ambition.

He said: “We cannot criticise people’s motives for coming. A political party is a public institution, like a church or a mosque. When somebody’s presence is marked in a mosque and the person wants to pray, you cannot say, where were you last night? Where have you been during your life? Let them pray.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

