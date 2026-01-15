SDP, Nasarawa Govt, Al-Makura Pay Tributes To Late Sen. Akwashiki

The Social Democratic Party (SDP), Nasarawa State government, former Governor and Senator Tanko Al-Makura, and other dignitaries on Thursday paid tributes to the late Senator Godiya Akwashiki, who passed away in India last year at the age of 52.

Before his death, Akwashiki represented Nasarawa North in the 10th Senate on the platform of the SDP.

An evening of tributes was organised in Lafia, Nasarawa State, by the National Working Committee (NWC) of the SDP to honour his legacy. Party leaders, traditional rulers, and political stakeholders gathered to reflect on his life and contributions to the state’s political development.

In his remarks, SDP National Chairman, Professor Sadiq Gombe, described Akwashiki as a “shining star” and said his passing was a profound loss to his family, the party, and the nation. He noted that the late senator’s life was defined by honour, compassion, and fear of God, which earned him respect across political, ethnic, and religious divides.

Gombe highlighted that Akwashiki had, shortly before his death, considered stepping aside due to ill health to ensure his constituents continued to receive effective representation—a move he described as a rare demonstration of responsibility and patriotism.

Prayers were offered for the repose of his soul, with Professor Gombe asking Allah to forgive his shortcomings and grant strength to his family. He also called for the emergence of leaders who are God-fearing, accountable, and genuinely committed to public service.

“While we mourn his departure, we are grateful to Almighty Allah for a life well spent,” Gombe said. “True leadership is measured not by years or titles, but by the legacy one leaves behind. Senator Akwashiki’s legacy speaks for itself.”

Other speakers, including Senator Suleiman Adokwe, Nasarawa State Deputy Governor Dr. Emmanuel Akabe, SDP leaders at the national and state levels, elected officials, traditional rulers, and members of other political parties, highlighted the late senator’s dedication to dialogue, integrity, and grassroots development. Several speakers recalled his role in implementing impactful constituency projects across communities in Nasarawa North Senatorial District.

Professor Gombe further noted that Akwashiki was widely regarded as one of the most effective lawmakers Nasarawa State has produced since 1999.