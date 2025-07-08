SDP Mourns Olubadan, Oba Olakulehin

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), led by its Acting National Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, has mourned the passing of the Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Owolabi Olakulehin, who was elected to the House of Representatives on the platform of the party in 1992.

In a condolence message, the national leadership of the party expressed its sympathies to the government of Oyo State and the people of Ibadan over the demise of the revered monarch. The SDP described the late Oba Olakulehin as a patriot who served both his people and the country—with distinction—as a military officer in his youth and as a federal legislator during the aborted Third Republic.

According to a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the SDP recognises the late monarch as a unifier and a significant contributor to national development.

The party noted with pride that it has produced three successive Olubadans as part of its contributions to Nigeria’s democratic journey: the late Olubadan Lekan Balogun, the recently departed Olubadan Owolabi Olakulehin, and the current Otun Olubadan and next in line to the throne, Senator Rashidi Adewolu Ladoja, who has also served as Governor of Oyo State and as a Senator of the Federal Republic under the SDP banner.

The party prayed for the peaceful repose of Oba Olakulehin’s soul and extended its best wishes to Senator Ladoja as he prepares to ascend the revered stool.

The statement concluded with prayers for continued peace, growth, and advancement in Ibadan, describing the city as the homeland of great men.