SDP Mourns Death Of Akwashiki In Indian Hospital

The opposition Social Democratic Party (SDP) has mourned the lost of its member, Senator Godiya Akwashiki, representing Nasarawa North, Nasarawa State in the 10th Assembly.

Senator Akwashiki, a two time Senator died yesterday outside the country. SDP National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus, in his statement, eulogized the late Senator as he said:

“The Acting National Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, and members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) nationwide, have received with great shock, the greatly devastating news of the passing of Senator Godiya Akwashiki, elected into the 10th National Assembly under the banner of the SDP,, representing Nasarawa North, Nasarawa State.

“Senator Godiya Akwashiki, a member of the 9th National Assembly (2019 -2023), was re-elected on the platform of the Social Democratic Party for his second term in 2023.

“A successful political figure in Nasarawa State, he was previously elected as a member of the State House of Assembly and served as Majority Leader and later became the Deputy Speaker of the Assembly.