SDP Inaugurates C’ttee To Investigate Suspended NWC Members

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has inaugurated a disciplinary committee to investigate allegations of financial misappropriation and malfeasance involving three suspended members of its National Working Committee (NWC).

Those suspended include the party’s National Chairman, Shehu Gabam, the National Auditor, Mr. Clarkson, and the National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna Uchechukwu. According to the party, the suspension also stems from the submission of fraudulent audited financial reports to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The five-member committee, inaugurated on July 4, is chaired by Mr. Liman S. Abubakar, a national chieftain of the SDP. Other members are Wafari Theman, National Vice Chairman (North East); Dr. Kingsley Obinna Agbo, Chairman of Ebonyi State chapter; Hajiya Laila Mohammed, also a national chieftain of the party; and Williams Adelewa, a zonal chieftain of the SDP, who serves as the committee’s secretary.

The committee has been mandated to investigate the veracity of the allegations of constitutional breaches and examine the financial records of the party. It will also determine the circumstances under which the audited accounts were produced and submitted to INEC, recommend appropriate remedies, and propose improved financial management practices to prevent future abuse and constitutional violations.

Speaking during the inauguration in Abuja, the acting National Chairman of the party, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe, said the committee had been tasked with repositioning the SDP to effectively play its role ahead of the 2027 general elections. He urged the committee members to discharge their responsibilities with transparency, impartiality, and a deep sense of duty, adding that their work must be grounded in integrity and objectivity.

Dr. Gombe emphasized that the investigation was not intended to witch-hunt anyone, but rather to strengthen internal accountability within the party. He called on the committee to ensure that its findings are truthful and evidence-based. He said their decisions would be accountable not only to the party and Nigerian people but ultimately to God.

He reminded the committee to treat all individuals who appear before them with dignity and respect, stressing the importance of upholding the principle of presumption of innocence until proven guilty. Gombe said it was vital to adhere to due process and natural justice, ensuring that both sides are given a fair hearing before any conclusions are drawn.

He further advised the committee to let truth, conscience, and the rule of law guide their work, and to avoid political bias or personal motives. He noted that the responsibility before them is crucial not just for the future of the SDP but also for the hopes of young Nigerians who are eager to see a credible political platform that meets their aspirations for change.

In his concluding remarks, Gombe prayed for God’s guidance over the committee’s work and expressed optimism that their report would help lay a new foundation for the transformation of the SDP and contribute to the political renewal of Nigeria.