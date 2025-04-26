SDP: Group Commends Adebayo For Meeting El-Rufai, Aregbesola

Share

A support group of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Alliance for Transformation Mandates (ATM), has commended the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Adewole Adebayo, for holding meetings with former governors of Kaduna and Osun States, Nasir El-Rufai and Rauf Aregbesola.

The group described the move as a commendable step towards unity and reconciliation within the party.

ATM had earlier issued a statement criticizing Adebayo for speaking against El-Rufai and other coalition members seeking to align with the SDP, even calling for sanctions against him.

However, in a new statement over the weekend, signed by its Coordinator, Amb. Enobong Inyang, the group praised Adebayo’s efforts at reconciliation.

The statement reads: “Just barely 24 hours after ATM’s press release, which called on the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to sanction its 2023 presidential candidate for his numerous unguided press statements that portrayed the SDP in a bad light, the party’s presidential candidate has now reconciled with party leaders. Consultation meetings are currently ongoing to bring about lasting peace among different interests, including with leaders like Malam Nasir El-Rufai and Major Hamza Al-Mustapha. This development is commendable.”

The group emphasized the power of the media in shaping political attitudes and narratives, stating that its earlier press conference was not targeted at anyone personally but was intended to draw attention to the need for reconciliation.

“Seeing the pictures of the meeting between Malam Nasir El-Rufai, Prince Adewole Adebayo, and former Governor Rauf Aregbesola is exciting,” the statement continued.

ATM appealed for continued robust discussions focusing on peace, unity, and progress within the SDP and the proposed coalition.

“We must commend Prince Adewole Adebayo, the 2023 presidential candidate, for his prompt response to our call for peace. The party can move forward with everyone on board, without anyone left behind,” the group added.

ATM reiterated its commitment to the interests of all party members and pledged to continue advocating for peace and conflict resolution within the SDP.

“We also use this opportunity to apologize to anyone who felt offended by our advocacy for a peaceful and conflict-free Social Democratic Party,” the statement noted.

The group announced plans to pay a thank-you visit to all party leaders, including Prince Adewole Adebayo, in appreciation of their reconciliation efforts.

“Our position is clear: we stand for the interest of the party and anything that will produce positive results,” ATM concluded.

