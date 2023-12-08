SDP Faction Distances Self From Coalition Move, Says Plan Unpatriotic

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed rumours making the rounds that it has formed a coalition with some opposition parties to work against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and other five political parties formed a coalition against the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Young Progressive Party (YPP), the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

Reacting to the development in a statement issued on Friday, the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed distanced the party from the reports, describing it as ‘unpatriotic and undemocratic political tactics.’

He further urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and be discerning in the face of potentially harmful propaganda and provocative statements that would soon be coming from the said coalition.

He said, “SDP wishes to clarify its position regarding the suggestion that it is involved in forming a coalition against President Tinubu’s administration.

“SDP firmly distances itself from such unpatriotic and undemocratic political tactics.

“The party acknowledges the existence of a substantial conspiracy, reportedly backed by influential opposition figures and certain private sector entities.

“This conspiracy is aimed at establishing a formidable coalition of opposition parties, trade unions, and civil society organisations.

“To eliminate any confusion, it is important to note that the mainstream SDP is currently embroiled in a legal struggle against certain factions illegitimately recognised by INEC,

“The mainstream SDP is committed to engaging with Tinubu’s administration in a constructive manner for the next three years.

This approach excludes any involvement in schemes aimed at destabilising the government or distracting its focus.”