SDP Expels Nat’l Chairman, Youth Leader, Eight Others

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has expelled its suspended National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the National Youth Leader, Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, and the National Auditor, Mr. Clarkson Nnadi, from the party.

Also expelled were Comrade Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Alhaji Abubakar Dogara, Mr. Nuraddeen Bisalla, Mr. Solsuema Osaro, Dr. Ambo Ekpeyong, Mr. Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Mr. Humphrey Unwukaeze, and Miss Judith Israel Shuaibu.

The decision was taken at the end of the NWC meeting held on Thursday in Abuja.

Those in attendance included the Acting National Chairman, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar Gombe; Deputy National Chairman (South), Senator Ugochukwu Uba; National Secretary, Dr. Olu Agunloye; National Legal Adviser, Aderemi Abimbola; National Organizing Secretary, Joseph Achile Abu; National Publicity Secretary, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba; National Treasurer, Hajia Maggie Mariam Batubo; National Financial Secretary, Mr. Bello Ado Hussaini; National Woman Leader, Hajiya Sa’adatu Abdullahi; National Labour and Civil Society Secretary, Mrs. Rosemary A. Effiong; and National Leader for Persons with Disability, Chief Lekan Alabi.

In a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba, the NWC said the action followed the outcome of disciplinary proceedings against the affected members for alleged misconduct, financial misappropriation, gross abuse of office, and other violations of the party’s constitution.

Aiyenigba explained that the NWC, exercising its powers under Articles 19.1, 19.3(i), and 19.5 of the SDP Constitution (as amended in 2022), had on June 24, 2025, suspended Gabam, Uchechukwu, and Nnadi after a prima facie case was established against them.

Following their suspension, a Disciplinary Committee, composed of members external to the NWC was inaugurated on July 4, 2025, to investigate the allegations. The committee submitted its report on July 18, 2025, at a public event in Abuja. The NWC subsequently reviewed the report and adopted a White Paper produced by an internal subcommittee on August 15, 2025.

The statement also disclosed that the NWC considered a separate report detailing how a group of members allegedly invaded the SDP National Secretariat in Abuja on July 28, 2025. The individuals, Modibbo, Dogara, Bisalla, Osaro, Ekpeyong, Eluwa, Unwukaeze, and Shuaibu were reportedly caught by law enforcement agents while unlawfully entering the premises and found in possession of sensitive party documents and valuables. They are currently facing prosecution in court.

“Arising from all the above, the National Working Committee of the SDP, at its meeting held on Thursday, October 23, 2025, resolved as follows:

“That Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the suspended National Chairman, is hereby formally relieved of his position and expelled from the membership of the party.

“That Mr. Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu, the suspended National Youth Leader, is also relieved of his position and expelled from the party.

“That Mr. Clarkson Nnadi, the suspended National Auditor, having tendered his resignation, is relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

“That Comrade Adamu Abubakar Modibbo, Alhaji Abubakar Dogara, Mr. Nuraddeen Bisalla, Mr. Solsuema Osaro, Dr. Ambo Ekpeyong, Mr. Eluwa Ifeanyi Henry, Mr. Humphrey Unwukaeze, and Miss Judith Israel Shuaibu are expelled from the membership of the Social Democratic Party.”

Aiyenigba added that the NWC had also adopted recommendations from the White Paper on administrative safeguards and measures to strengthen internal party governance.

He affirmed that the resolutions took immediate effect from October 23, 2025.