SDP Expel, Ban El-Rufai For 30 Years

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has been expelled from the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

According to a statement issued on Monday by the party’s spokesman, Araba Rufus Aiyenigba, the former governor was also imposed a 30-year ban and warned members against associating with El-Rufai and those who don’t represent their interests.

SDP’s National Working Committee, (NWC) said the action was in line with the party’s constitution, ideology, manifesto, principles, and practices, as well as in consonance with the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Electoral Act about the exclusive right of a political party to determine its membership.

Parts of the statement read: “El-Rufai is hereby banished and banned from applying for membership, identifying with the name, insignia, logo, symbol, mark, or any activities, organs, agencies, and institutions of the SDP or donating to, supporting, contributing to, or participating in any affairs of the SDP for 30 years effective from today.”

It would be recalled that El-Rufai joined the SDP after quiting the All Progressives Congress, APC.