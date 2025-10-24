New Telegraph

October 24, 2025
SDP Disowns Bank Account Operated In Party’s Name

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) yesterday disowned a bank account allegedly opened and operated under its name, warning the public and institutions to beware of financial dealings with the account.

In a statement by National Youth Leader Uchechukwu Chukwuma, the party also disowned the account with number purportedly operated under the party’s name. It said: The SDP clarified that the said account is neither official nor authorised by the party, describing it as “fraudulent and illegal”.

The party referenced a letter from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) addressed to the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, which confirmed the authentic list of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) led by Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam as National Chairman.

According to Chukwuma, the individuals behind the fraudulent account were not recognised representatives of the party and had acted without any legitimate mandate. He said: “Their actions, including the opening of a bank account in the name of the SDP, were carried out with fraudulent intent and without any authorization from the National Chairman.

