SDP Dismisses Expulsion Of Chairman, Gabam, Others

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) on Friday dismissed reports of the expulsion of its National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, the National Youth Leader, Dr Ogbonna Chukwuma Uchechukwu and others, describing the move as an illegal and desperate attempt to destabilise the party.

In a statement in Abuja by A.J. Baba, Special Assistant (Legal) to the SDP National Chairman, the party said that the purported meeting, which was presided over by Dr Sadiq, who claimed to be the acting chairman, was unconstitutional, null and void.

“The said meeting is illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” the statement declared, citing Article 13 (iv) of the party’s constitution, which clearly stipulates that only the chairman is empowered to preside over meetings of the National Convention, National Executive Committee, National Working Committee, and National Caucus.

According to the statement, “Any meeting convened or presided over without the consent of the duly recognised chairman constitutes a gross violation of its constitution and a brazen attempt to usurp legitimate authority”.

The statement also faulted the party’s National Secretary, Dr Olu Agunloye, for allegedly writing a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to communicate the purported decisions of the illegal meeting, describing the action as a violation of Part 2 (12) 3 of the INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties, 2022.

Baba said they had attached a Certified True Copy (CTC) from INEC confirming the recognised leadership of the party with Alhaji Shehu Gabam as the National Chairman.

“The purported suspension of the chairman and all other members of the party is null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” the statement reiterated.

The party further took a swipe at the secretary, alleging that he was currently facing trial for alleged forgery and other fraudulent acts and therefore lacked the moral standing to accuse loyal party members of wrongdoing.

“In a sane clime, he ought to have resigned to prove his innocence in court,” the statement added.

The SDP maintained that Dr Sadiq was neither a member of the party nor a member of its National Executive Committee and thus had no authority to preside over any of its meetings.

“The general public is hereby advised to disregard the actions of the Dr Sadiq-led group as they are impostors and will be duly punished by law for their illegal actions,” the party warned.

It reaffirmed its commitment to upholding the rule of law, maintaining internal order, and protecting the integrity and reputation of the SDP under the leadership of Alhaji Shehu Gabam.

“The Alhaji Gabam leadership remains focused on building the party and strengthening the nation’s democratic ideals in partnership with loyal members,” the statement declared.