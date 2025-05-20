SDP Denies Reports Of New NWC Appointments

Share

The national leadership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has refuted media reports alleging the appointment of three new members to its National Working Committee (NWC), describing the claims as false, misleading, and unauthorized.

In a statement issued Tuesday in Abuja by the party’s Deputy National Secretary, Muhammad Biu, the SDP dismissed reports suggesting that Senator Ugochukwu Uba, Dr. Sadiq Umar Abubakar, and Mr. Hussaini Ado Bello had been appointed as Deputy National Chairman (South), Deputy National Chairman (North), and National Financial Secretary, respectively.

The reports were attributed to a statement allegedly issued by the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Araba Aiyenigba.

However, the SDP leadership insisted that no such appointments had been made, and that no official meeting or constitutional session had taken place to consider or approve such changes.

“We wish to categorically state that no such appointments have been made. The press release in circulation is false, unauthorized, and does not reflect the decisions or procedures of the SDP National Working Committee,” the statement read.

The party emphasized its unwavering commitment to due process, transparency, and inclusive participation in all internal affairs, particularly concerning leadership restructuring and national representation.

“As the 2027 general elections approach, we are not unaware of calculated attempts by certain individuals and political rivals to sow discord and weaken the only credible opposition party left standing in Nigeria,” the party said.

Reaffirming its focus on national development and grassroots empowerment, the SDP urged its members and supporters to disregard the misleading reports and continue mobilizing support across the country.

The leadership also clarified that the purported meeting held on Thursday, May 15, 2025, which was cited in the disputed reports, did not authorize or adopt any resolutions related to new appointments in the NWC.

“Our members and the Nigerian public should remain confident in the integrity and cohesion of the SDP leadership. The SDP is not a personal project but a national platform driven by the ideals of inclusion, transparency, and service,” the party added.

The party also called on members to intensify grassroots mobilization, particularly in areas where it aims to increase electoral visibility, reiterating its resolve to offer purposeful leadership and serve as a vehicle for national redemption ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Share