SDP Crisis: State Chairmen Forum Backs Nat’l Chairman’s Suspension

The crisis in Social Democratic Party on Friday festered as the Forum of the State chairmen backed the suspension of the National Chairman, Shehu Gabam.

The party National Chairman and two other National Working Committee (NWC) members were suspended within the week by some members of the NWC over allegations of financial misappropriation.

Their suspension speech was signed by the SDP National Publicity Secretary, Rufus Aiyenigba.

However, briefing journalists in Abuja, the SDP Lagos State chairman and the chairman of the State Party Forum, Femi Olaniyi Ferari said they were in support of the suspension of the National Chairman.

The Forum went further to ask that the National Chairman and the others suspended should be probe over the financial allegations.

Reading his text, he said, “Today, Friday, June 27, 2025, we gather to address the current political situation within our party, the Social Democratic Party (SDP.)

“Firstly, we want to clarify to the public that there is no crisis within the party. The SDP is committed to building a strong internal democracy and presenting ourselves as a credible alternative, hence the need to cleanse ourselves from within lest we be guilty of hypocrisy of pointing to the specks in the eyes of others, especially the ruling Government and it’s penchant for corruption and mismanagement whilst ignoring the logs in our own eyes. He who comes to equity must come with the cleanest of hands.

“As you recall, on Thursday 3rd April 2025, we held a press conference regarding then ongoing clandestine negotiations with the so-called coalition and how state chapters of the SDP were excluded from the process. We want our party to embrace the spirit of openness, transparency, and collectivism.

‘We are working to strengthen our party’s democratic structure and ensure that all levels, from the grassroots to the top, function according to our party’s constitution. We will not allow any individual to act above the party’s regulations.

“We fully support the National Working Committee’s decision to suspend the national chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, the national auditor, Clarkson Nnadi, and the national youth leader, Ogbonna Chukuwma, as this aligns with the sentiments expressed by our grassroots members. The fight against corruption must be genuine, and openness is vital in the SDP. Given our country’s current situation and the present government’s maladministration, we must uphold our principles of social justice and zero tolerance for corruption.

“The members must remain calm and not be swayed by media manipulations regarding the suspended chairman. The entire process has followed the party’s constitution.

“It is important to note that all actions taken have been initiated by the state chapters. Our situation can be summarized by the phrase, “monkey dey work, baboon dey chop.” This Forum has repeatedly requested that the National Chairman remit the state’s allocated percentage, as outlined in the constitution, but he has consistently ignored these requests. No state chapter has received any funds from the money raised, and whenever we inquire about our dues, we encounter threats of removal or suspension.

“Moreover, we have expressed concerns about our former National Chairman ‘s unilateral and autocratic leadership style, particularly in his interactions with the State chairmen and members of the National Working Committee.

“Therefore, we call for an immediate investigation into all allegations, in a transparent and honest and fair manner. To this end, the Forum has offered to nominate a member of the Disciplinary Investigation Panel who shall be a state chairman. The Forum leaders will continue to be fully engaged and robustly involved in the process to restore accountability and transparency and responsibility to the SDP at all levels.

“As a reflection of the manifesto of the SDP which promises true federalism to Nigerian polity, our party needs to operate under a proper federal system, whereby the finances are collected by the state chapters before the portions meant for the national headquarters are remitted to the national level.”