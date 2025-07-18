The Investigative Committee set up by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) to probe allegations of financial misappropriation against the suspended National Chairman, Alhaji Shehu Musa Gabam, National Auditor, Nnadi Clarkson, and National Youth Leader, Ogbonnaya Uchechukwu, has submitted its report.

The committee, which was inaugurated two weeks ago by the National Working Committee (NWC), submitted its findings to the Acting National Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Gombe, at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Sadick Liman (rtd), disclosed that only one of the three suspended officials honoured the committee’s invitation.

“Of the three accused members, only the suspended National Auditor appeared before the committee. Among all invited NWC members, only the National Organising Secretary refused to honour the invitation,” he stated.

It would be recalled that the SDP’s NWC had earlier suspended Gabam, Clarkson, and Uchechukwu over allegations of financial impropriety and malfeasance.

In his remarks while submitting the report, Liman said, “The NWC inaugurated this Disciplinary Committee on Friday, 4th July 2025, to investigate the prima facie case of criminal conspiracy, fraud, and theft against the three suspended officials.

“The committee began sitting on Saturday, 5th July 2025, at the National Secretariat’s conference room and worked to meet the 14-day deadline. Letters of invitation were sent to the accused persons, all NWC members, personal staff of the suspended chairman, contractors, and the external auditor, all in the interest of fairness and natural justice.

“Only the National Auditor appeared among the accused, while the National Organising Secretary refused to appear among the NWC members. However, the committee received sufficient evidence through witness statements and valuable documents provided by the NWC.”

He said the committee had made several findings and far-reaching recommendations, which, if implemented, would reposition the party for more effective service delivery.

“The recommendations are not only for the good of the party but also to send a strong message to Nigerians that they should not lose faith in the democratic process. SDP has taken a bold step in self-cleansing to provide purposeful leadership built on integrity, accountability, and transparency,” Liman added.

On the party’s account with Zenith Bank, the SDP reiterated its intention to institute legal action against the bank over alleged infractions.