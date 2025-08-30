SDP Crisis Gets Messier As Another Faction Emerges

The crisis in the Social Democratic Party (SDP) may not end soon as another faction, led by Adamu Modibo, has emerged.

This followed the purported sack of Alhaji Shehu Gabam and Dr. Olu Agunloye as National Chairman and Secretary respectively.

Gabam was earlier sacked by a faction loyal to Agunloye on allegations of misappropriation of fund and fraud.

At a National Executive Committee (NEC) in Abuja on Friday, which was attended by 23 state chairmen and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Deputy National Secretary, Ibrahim Mohammed Biu, explained that efforts to reconcile the two groups failed.

According to him, this has seriously affected supporters’ enthusiasm “and we felt all these efforts we put in the last three years, since our last convention in 2022 somehow because of this crisis, we seem to be losing them and we cannot afford it.

“We have put in so much effort to build this party to this level. This is the reason we decided to say let’s come together if the leadership of the party are not ready to provide remedy to this situation, then NEC members, especially at this stage, should come together and see what we can do so that we can restore the confidence, the trust of our teeming supporters.”

Biu is now Financial Secretary in the new National Working Committee (NWC).

Modibo in his acceptance speech, described the tasks before him as “a great challenge,” but said he is ready for it.

“I believe we are going to do our best to see that we unite this party. All other actions instituted by the former NWC members of the two actions are hereby stepped aside.

“We are drawing a line; we are going to constitute a newly disciplinary committee and reconciliation committee to look at the possibility of reconciling the warring factions and discipline the culprit.

“All standing committees are hereby dissolved and we are going to constitute a new committee pending when the NWC set up a new one,” the acting National Chairman stated.

Agunloye however, described the NEC meeting as “illegal and irregular.”

He said in a statement that the NWC, at a meeting on July 24, passed a resolution, dissociating itself and “the national leadership of the party from the NEC meeting being called by Probity Law Firm for Friday, July 25, 2025 in Abuja,” and called on members to disregard resolutions reached at the meeting.