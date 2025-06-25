SDP Crisis: Gabam Dismisses Suspension

Share

Shehu Gabam on Tuesday said some members of the opposition coalition bent on hijacking the structure of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) want him out of his position as the national chairman.

The politician alleged that the opposition coalition gave the SDP a condition to take over the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party ahead of the 2027 poll.

Gabam made the statement in response to his alleged suspension by a faction of the party on Tuesday.

In a statement, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Rufus Ayegbeni, announced the suspension of Gabamalong with two other NEC members over accusations of financial mismanagement.

He stated that no official meeting of the NWC was held to decide on his suspension and questioned the origin of the statement announcing the alleged suspension.

READ ALSO

However, Gabam dismissed the suspension as “fake news” and a result of political mischief during his address to journalists at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

He maintained that he is still the legitimate chairman of the party.

Speaking alongside several members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC), Gabam urged the public to ignore the alleged suspension.

“I remain the national chairman of the SDP as you can see.

“Some of us understand where it is coming from, because this coalition and some of the people in the coalition who believe that at all costs, they either get SDP or create confusion around SDP.

“So many forces from so many fronts see SDP as very deadly or very strong that they cannot maneuver over.

“We have been waiting for them to expose all their game plan, before we respond to it. Happily enough, they have officially exposed themselves today.

“I am sure Nigerians will get to know them, who are anti-democratic forces, who are conniving to disrupt political institutions, for whatever motivation. But I want to assure you that we are on.” he said.

Share